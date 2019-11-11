UH football player allegedly admits to assaulting 60-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cornerback for the University of Houston has been charged in the assault of a 60-year-old man.

Police say 21-year-old Ka'Darian Smith admitted to assaulting Thaddeus Lewis on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Lewis suffered multiple injuries to his upper body and head at an apartment on Elgin Street. Lewis was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Smith has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

University of Houston released the following statement:
"We are aware of the serious allegations regarding Ka'Darian Smith. He has been suspended indefinitely from the Houston football program. We will have no further comment at this time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonuniversity of houstonassault
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carlos Correa marries Daniella Rodriguez in courthouse ceremony
Future Mrs. Correa describes her love story with the 'Stros star
Video shows woman allegedly speeding before hitting student
Strong cold front brings bitterly cold air tonight
Drivers on the Beltway stop to catch dog who darted into traffic
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Boy who saved siblings during drug cartel attack recalls rescue
Show More
12-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car
Texas substitute teacher fired over alleged fight with student
Robots deliver food on University of Houston campus
Man who got out of car in middle of highway hit by driver
Krispy Kreme releases 3 pie-inspired doughnuts for Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News