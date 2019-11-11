UH football player allegedly admits to assaulting 60-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cornerback for the University of Houston has been charged in the assault of a 60-year-old man.Police say 21-year-old Ka'Darian Smith admitted to assaulting Thaddeus Lewis on Wednesday.According to authorities, Lewis suffered multiple injuries to his upper body and head at an apartment on Elgin Street. Lewis was transported to the hospital, but is expected to survive.Smith has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.University of Houston released the following statement: