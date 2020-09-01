Uber to require some passengers to take a selfie to prove they are wearing a mask

Repeated mask violators will be banned from using the Uber app.
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco-based Uber is working on a new COVID-19 safety feature.

It will soon require some passengers to take selfies on the app to prove they're wearing a mask.

Good Morning America got an exclusive first look at the technology, which scans your face. It can even tell if the mask is covering your nose.

Uber says it won't store the biometric data. The photo will be in the system for just four days, in case a complaint is filed. Repeated mask violators will be banned from using the Uber app.

Uber initially launched its mask verification feature in May for to confirm that its drivers were wearing a mask and to help reassure passengers worried about being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

"We firmly believe that accountability is a two-way street. That's why we're expanding the same technology to riders, too. If a driver reports to us that a rider wasn't wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they're able to take another trip with Uber," said Uber in statement.

The mask verification feature will roll out by the end of September in the U.S. and Canada , according to Uber.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
Pres. Trump visits Kenosha after Jacob Blake protests: LIVE
Kindergartner tests COVID-19 positive on 1st day of class
Payroll tax deferral begins, but be aware of effects later
US House members from Houston make case for George Floyd Act
15-year-old electrocuted while swimming in Houston motel pool
Houston man accused of molesting and killing his baby girl
Show More
Dozens of Houston area schools don't have a nurse
17-year-old charged with murder for shooting, killing sister
'Robin's Wish' explores beloved actor's health decline
Star Cinema Grill opens drive-in theater at Cypress location
Amazon approved by FAA to deliver packages via drone
More TOP STORIES News