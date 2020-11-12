Health & Fitness

You can now get your prescription through Uber as it expands delivery options

As you're staying home there are more options to help you stay safe and avoid trips to the store.

Uber Eats says it is expanding its delivery options available in its app, including prescription delivery. The way the pilot test works, Uber users are connected with independent, local pharmacies for delivery.

This is aimed to help meet the community's personal care needs without leaving home.

Uber Eats now connects consumers with on-demand prescription delivery, where they can easily transfer existing prescriptions-or fulfill new ones-from independent pharmacies in Austin, Houston and Dallas, according to the rideshare company.

"At Uber, we know that getting prescription delivery at the tap of a button is more important now than ever before, and we're working hard to make Uber Eats a destination for more household needs," said Stephane Ficaja, head of Uber Eats for U.S. & Canada. "We're proud to partner with the team at Nimble Rx to make this a reality in Texas."

According to Uber, the partnership will allow customers to manage prescriptions with a tap, directly from the Uber Eats app and follow their prescriptions every step of the way.

Uber Eats is one of few companies expanding its delivery options. In June, Nuro announced it had a fleet of driverless vehicles in Houston, which meant prescription drug delivery to certain parts of Houston.
