Uber driver leaves with dying passenger shot at pick-up: Sheriff

Deputies are on the scene at FM 1960 and TC Jester, where an Uber driver has reported that a passenger shot another passenger. @SheriffEd_HCSO and PIO are en route. Updates will be given on scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5V2iuDDWfh — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 26, 2019

Homicide Investigation: @HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at 1960/TC Jester. Preliminary info: Rideshare driver picked up a male at a location, a second companion began shooting at the male passenger. The driver left with the injured male and called police. I’m enroute pic.twitter.com/vDRzKe2jZg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 26, 2019

TC Jester shooting: alleged shooter described as black male, white t-shirt, tan pants, long dreadlocks. Searching area/neighborhood around TC Jester and Laurel Creek, near Spears. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 26, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Friday in northwest Harris County when he was getting picked up by an Uber, deputies say.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a second person who was accompanying the victim opened fire at the passenger in the area of TC Jester and FM 1960 around 2 p.m.The rideshare driver drove away with 26-year-old James Booker and contacted law enforcement, according to a tweet by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Booker later died.It's not known if the driver was injured.The sheriff's office said deputies searched around TC Jester and Laurel Creek, near Spears, for the suspect for hours. He was described as a black male with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.