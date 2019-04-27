Uber driver leaves with dying passenger shot at pick-up: Sheriff

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed Friday in northwest Harris County when he was getting picked up by an Uber, deputies say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a second person who was accompanying the victim opened fire at the passenger in the area of TC Jester and FM 1960 around 2 p.m.

The rideshare driver drove away with 26-year-old James Booker and contacted law enforcement, according to a tweet by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Booker later died.

It's not known if the driver was injured.

The sheriff's office said deputies searched around TC Jester and Laurel Creek, near Spears, for the suspect for hours. He was described as a black male with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants.

WATCH: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez provides details after Uber passenger killed
EMBED More News Videos

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez briefs the media on the shooting of a passenger inside an Uber car.







Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhomicide investigationhomicideshootingrideshareuberharris county sheriffs officedeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News