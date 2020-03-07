Uber driver protects himself from coronavirus with a plastic bubble

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everything is bigger in Texas, including the length one man is going to for protection against the coronavirus.ABC13 spoke with Will, an Uber customer visiting Houston from Austin.Will said he ordered a car using the popular ride sharing app around 3 p.m. When he got in, he saw the driver's seat and the driver were completely encased inside a plastic bubble.His driver said he got the idea from someone he saw online. Since he drives a lot of people to and from the airport, it was a perfect protection against any disease the passenger may have contracted.The driver felt safer this way, but Will wants to see hand sanitizer and hand wipes in other Uber cars.