Uber driver protects himself from coronavirus with a plastic bubble

ABC13 spoke with Will, an Uber customer visiting Houston from Austin.
Will said he ordered a car using the popular ride sharing app around 3 p.m. When he got in, he saw the driver's seat and the driver were completely encased inside a plastic bubble.
His driver said he got the idea from someone he saw online. Since he drives a lot of people to and from the airport, it was a perfect protection against any disease the passenger may have contracted.
The driver felt safer this way, but Will wants to see hand sanitizer and hand wipes in other Uber cars.