Water parks in Texas are officially allowed to reopen at 25 percent occupancy

KATY, TX (KTRK) -- Typhoon Texas in Katy is officially open for the summer.But guests can expect to see a lot more precautions than usual."You'll find that all of our seating is spaced out," explained General Manager Evan Barnett. "Your family puts a flag down and that's your seat for the rest of the day."If you want to get in, you have to sign up online first.Only 2500 people are allowed inside at a time, and they're socially distancing around the park.To avoid lines building inside the park, guests will use wristbands to register for specific slides and attractions.Governor Abbott is now allowing all water parks in the state to open, and while my families say it's too soon, others say it's not soon enough."I thought this place should have been open a long time ago. I think that everybody deserves to," explained Blake Besselman, who brought his kids on opening day. "If you want to come out, come out and have fun, if you don't, stay home, simple as that."To register, go here: https://www.typhoontexas.com/