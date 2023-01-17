TxDOT wants your input on upgrades to I-45 in Montgomery County

TxDOT is looking to get everyone involved in a plan to upgrade I-45 in Montgomery County.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT, wants to hear from residents when it comes to a plan to upgrade I-45 in Montgomery County.

TxDOT will hold its first meeting Tuesday night at Oak Ridge High School from 5-7:30 p.m. The second meeting will be Thursday at Hochzeit Hall in Spring, also from 5-7:30 p.m.

The state is looking to upgrade the 24-mile stretch of roadway between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 South in Conroe. TxDOT wants to present its project to the public and get everyone's input.

Specifically, the state the I-45N Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study, whose purpose is to "explore transportation alternatives to address the growing safety, mobility, and connectivity needs along the corridor due to the projected population and employment growth in the greater Houston region," the TxDOT's website said.

A series of public meetings were held in 2018 and 2019. Public input from those meetings were considered in the study's findings, TxDOT said.

Now with these next meetings, TxDOT said it wants to give the community the opportunity to review and comment on the reasonable alternatives developed to address the I-45N corridor needs as well as the evaluation process that will be used to identify those alternatives.

You can attend this week's public meetings in person or watch the meetings online.

Meeting materials will be available in English and Spanish.

Public comments must be postmarked or received by Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.