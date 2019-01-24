Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Several significant road closures, including total closures for ramp demolitions, could slow down your commute this weekend.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several significant road closures, including permanent ones for ramp demolitions, could slow down your commute this weekend.

I-45 Gulf Freeway:
The I-45 northbound ramp to US-59/SH-288 southbound will shut down to be torn down this weekend, with a new ramp reopening this summer. This weekend, the ramp will not only be shut down, but also both directions of the Gulf Freeway at the US-59 interchange.

RELATED: I-45 ramp closure will affect your downtown commute for months

IH-45 in Montgomery County:
All southbound lanes at Rayford Sawdust will be shut down 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour: Feeder, or surface streets such as Gosling

US-59 Southwest Freeway:
The Northbound Connector Ramp to the 610 West Loop will be shut down 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour: US-59 to Weslayan Street, U-turn.

SH-288:

Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-610 South Loop will be closed permanently Friday at 9 a.m.

Detour to Yellowstone exit, take two left turns to go to US-288 Southbound to 610 ramps.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
Child accidentally shoots mom outside preschool
St. Louis police officer killed during accidental shooting
Victim may have solved his own murder
To Boston, from Houston: Acevedo makes good on ALCS wager
Show More
YouTube star rescues parrot trapped in drain
3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
More News