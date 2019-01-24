Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend

Several significant road closures, including permanent ones for ramp demolitions, could slow down your commute this weekend.The I-45 northbound ramp to US-59/SH-288 southbound will shut down to be torn down this weekend, with a new ramp reopening this summer. This weekend, the ramp will not only be shut down, but also both directions of the Gulf Freeway at the US-59 interchange.All southbound lanes at Rayford Sawdust will be shut down 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Detour: Feeder, or surface streets such as GoslingThe Northbound Connector Ramp to the 610 West Loop will be shut down 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.Detour: US-59 to Weslayan Street, U-turn.Northbound Connector Ramp to IH-610 South Loop will be closed permanently Friday at 9 a.m.Detour to Yellowstone exit, take two left turns to go to US-288 Southbound to 610 ramps.