double shooting

2 men die after shooting each other during argument at NE Houston game room, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

2 men fatally shoot each other during argument in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men who reportedly shot each other after getting into an argument in northeast Houston early Friday morning have both died, according to police.

Houston police officers responded to a game room in the 4600 block of Laura Koppe around 4:40 a.m.

By the time they arrived at the scene, officers said there was no one around.

However, outside a second game room down the road, police found two men with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said one man was inside a car, while the other was collapsed outside the door.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead.

"Apparently there were gunshots, possibly exchanged between each other, in which each individual was shot, and of course, pronounced deceased," Willis Huff with HPD said.

Based on witness statements, investigators believe the men got into an argument inside the game room and both pulled out guns. After shots were fired, one man collapsed outside the door, while the other managed to make it to a car outside.

It was unclear what exactly sparked the argument.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondeadly shootinghouston police departmentgame roomdouble shootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Gunmen return to neighborhood after shooting 2 men, HPD says
Two men hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting
Alec Baldwin turns over cell phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation
At least 5 dead, 10 injured in violent weekend across Houston area
TOP STORIES
Katy grandmother found safe after going missing while walking dog
Catalytic converter theft suspect fatally shot by Sugar Land officer
Man convicted in Josue Flores' murder speaks out in court
Turning sunny and hot Friday
'Lost puppy' taken home by family turns out to be baby coyote
Mother upset there are no arrests in daughter's shooting
Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Show More
US added 428K jobs in April despite rising inflation
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Former TSU players allege abuse by Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke
Houston cemetery named one of America's most endangered historic sites
Houston tenants claim they paid rent but still being evicted from home
More TOP STORIES News