2 men die after shooting each other during argument at NE Houston game room, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men who reportedly shot each other after getting into an argument in northeast Houston early Friday morning have both died, according to police.Houston police officers responded to a game room in the 4600 block of Laura Koppe around 4:40 a.m.By the time they arrived at the scene, officers said there was no one around.However, outside a second game room down the road, police found two men with gunshot wounds.Investigators said one man was inside a car, while the other was collapsed outside the door.One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was also pronounced dead."Apparently there were gunshots, possibly exchanged between each other, in which each individual was shot, and of course, pronounced deceased," Willis Huff with HPD said.Based on witness statements, investigators believe the men got into an argument inside the game room and both pulled out guns. After shots were fired, one man collapsed outside the door, while the other managed to make it to a car outside.It was unclear what exactly sparked the argument.