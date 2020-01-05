Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An infant girl died Sunday morning after being brought to a Houston fire station.The child was brought to Fire Station 77 in the 10100 block of Kempwood Drive around 1:30 a.m.The parents brought the child to the station because she wasn't breathing. Authorities said the infant was less than two months old.Officials say they tried to work on the baby, who was very pale and in bad shape, before heading to the hospital.The parents followed firefighters to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.Authorities don't suspect any foul play.An autopsy was expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.