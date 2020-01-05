Baby dies after being rushed to Houston fire station by mother

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An infant girl died Sunday morning after being brought to a Houston fire station.

The child was brought to Fire Station 77 in the 10100 block of Kempwood Drive around 1:30 a.m.

The parents brought the child to the station because she wasn't breathing. Authorities said the infant was less than two months old.

Officials say they tried to work on the baby, who was very pale and in bad shape, before heading to the hospital.

The parents followed firefighters to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Authorities don't suspect any foul play.

An autopsy was expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathbaby deathfire departments
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News