HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two dogs were saved from an apartment fire in northeast Harris County Saturday morning.Friends called the family to tell them their apartment, located on Aldine Bender near Aeropark Road, was on fire just before 2 a.m.Someone kicked in the front door and firefighters saved two dogs inside the unit.Both dogs needed oxygen, and are expected to be fine.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.