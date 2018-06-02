Two bodies found at Circus Circus hotel in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Two bodies found at Circus Circus hotel in Vegas (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a couple found in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the man and woman were found Friday when police arrived for a welfare check at the room at Circus Circus.

Each person had been stabbed multiple times. Their names were not immediately released.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said investigators have not yet determined whether it was a murder-suicide. But he said the early indication "leans toward" that possibility.

The newspaper said a person reported hearing an argument coming from the room the previous night.

Police said there is no active threat to guest safety at the hotel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingviolencecrimemurder suicidehotelinvestigationu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News