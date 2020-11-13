Sports

Twin volleyball stars choose HBCU over Power 5 university

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The athletic programs at historically Black colleges are getting a boost as social justice issues continue to take center stage in the country.

Episcopal High's twin towers, 6-foot-3-inch twins Bria and Cimone Woodard committed as sophomores to play volleyball at Texas A&M University, but changed their mind in September saying they'd rather attend a historically Black university.

"I chose A&M, and I think I could still be happy there. But, I'm being drawn to an HBCU," said senior right-side hitter Bria.

But now, she says she believes an HBCU offers her something more.

In the volleyball world, the twins are famous, both ranking top 150 in the country.

SEE ALSO: HBCU life? Inside look at why enrollment is on the rise at several universities
EMBED More News Videos

Enrollment on the rise for several black colleges across the nation, Tracy Clemons reports.



Their decision to decommit from the Power 5 school to attend Howard University has become a national story.

They believe HBCU's are just as good academically and offer other advantages that fit with their priorities.

They say the stillness they had this summer during the COVID-19 quarantine gave them time to reflect more on what they wanted out of their college experience.

And they have an incredible family legacy, with four previous generations of HBCU-educated relatives, including their parents.

SEE ALSO: 5 reasons HBCUs matter, as told by TSU students
EMBED More News Videos

Why are HBCUs important? That's the question we asked Texas Southern University students. Here's what they said.



The family said they never pushed the teens to follow their path, but mom Krystene is excited.

"This school is designed for our success and I'm excited for that," said Cimone.

Follow Gina Gaston on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhigh schooltexas a&m universityblack historyhigh school sportssports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child airlifted to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
Country artist Doug Supernaw has died
Iota forms as 30th named storm of historic hurricane season
Watch Pearland vs Shadow Creek on ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week!
2020 Election Results: President Donald Trump wins NC
Show More
2020 Election Results: Joe Biden wins GA
SPONSORED: Watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch live on November 15
Rice Village food hall permanently closes due to pandemic
COVID-19 cases and deaths increasing in HPD, HFD
HPD searching for man accused of continuous child sex abuse
More TOP STORIES News