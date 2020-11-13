Twin volleyball stars choose HBCU over Power 5 university

Episcopal High's twin towers, 6-foot-3-inch twins Bria and Cimone Woodard committed as sophomores to play volleyball at Texas A&M University, but changed their mind in September saying they'd rather attend a historically Black university.
"I chose A&M, and I think I could still be happy there. But, I'm being drawn to an HBCU," said senior right-side hitter Bria.
But now, she says she believes an HBCU offers her something more.
In the volleyball world, the twins are famous, both ranking top 150 in the country.
Their decision to decommit from the Power 5 school to attend Howard University has become a national story.
They believe HBCU's are just as good academically and offer other advantages that fit with their priorities.
They say the stillness they had this summer during the COVID-19 quarantine gave them time to reflect more on what they wanted out of their college experience.
And they have an incredible family legacy, with four previous generations of HBCU-educated relatives, including their parents.
The family said they never pushed the teens to follow their path, but mom Krystene is excited.
"This school is designed for our success and I'm excited for that," said Cimone.
