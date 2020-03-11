5 reasons HBCUs matter, as told by TSU students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6000990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TSU has been home to numerous figures that made black history.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas is home to nine historically black colleges and universities, and students at Texas Southern University say HBCUs are at the heart and soul of success for young professionals in today's world.For more than 100 years, HBCUs have been a vessel for success for American students, says student Mariah Campbell."HBCUs allow African Americans to be surrounded by people that look like them and are also trying to achieve the best in life," Campbell said. "I think it's very inspiring for young African Americans in this country today. The family-oriented atmosphere that HBCUs across the nation provide is bar none the best for students to achieve."KTSU radio personality Radio Rich adds that while college can be emotionally and sometimes even physically stressful, you can find great guidance, especially at TSU."I'm very fortunate to say here at an HBCU, I know all of my professors," Rich said. "We all share contacts with each other, the classes are small, and it opens up more opportunity to be able to network."Teelia Lowry, who works as a reporter at the TSU radio station, says one of the more interesting aspects of studying at an HBCU is that they are more diverse than you might think."Being at an HBCU, you don't only see black culture, you see Asian culture, Hispanic culture, and even Caucasian culture," Lowry said.Lowry said the rich diversity offered at TSU allows students exposure to other cultures and the ability to network with people from many backgrounds.TSU Herald sports reporter Blake Hutchins says it's that distinction that helps the school build a tradition of excellence."HBCUs give other races the same power and push to be successful," Hutchins said.In speaking on the importance of HBCUs, TSU students also boasted to Eyewitness News about the presence of a spirited Greek community, with the "Divine 9" fraternities and sororities on campus.Tigers also pointed to two other symbols of pride at TSU: The Ocean of Soul Band and its well-decorated basketball team.