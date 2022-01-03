baby delivery

California family welcomes twins born 15 minutes apart, in different years

California family welcomes twins born in different years

SALINAS, Calif. -- A California family had a double celebration for the new year after welcoming twins, who now have a unique story to tell about their birth.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021 at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas. However, due to remarkable timing, he won't share a birthday with his twin sister.

Fifteen minutes later, his twin sister Aylin Yolanda was born exactly at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

The odds of having twins is roughly one in 250. But Alfredo and Aylin were technically born in different years, which is a one in two million chance.

Both the mom and dad, as well as the extended family, were shocked. Fatima Madrigal says neither of their families have twins.

The doctor who delivered the special pair called it one of the most memorable deliveries of her career.

"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year," said Dr. Ana Abril Arias.

Madrigal says she's honored her newborn boy and girl can be a sign of hope as we enter the new year.

"Everything is possible and every child is a blessing."

