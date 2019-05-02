Mother of 1-year-old shot during road rage urges suspect to turn himself in

"REALLY CLOSE TO HIS HEART" - Little Brandon's mother told me a bullet almost pierced his heart. She's speaking out on @abc13houston at 3 p.m. about a road rage incident which almost took her son's life. Details here -> https://t.co/TEvaD7GGk0. #BREAKING #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/3GaVzIOjIx — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 2, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of the 1-year-old boy injured during a road rage incident Wednesday says the gunman should turn himself in to police.Summon Rudolph spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News from her son's hospital room on Thursday. She said the bullet that hit her son came very close to hitting his heart.Fortunately, doctors believe Brandon Jayden Ross will survive his injuries."It was really close to his heart, but it didn't hit his heart. It grazed his spine, ribs and wounded his lung. He turned out to be fine," Rudolph said. "I'm super grateful that he's okay. I know he can make it through this because he's really strong. He's a fighter."Rudolph said that Brandon's father accidentally stopped very close behind another driver at a red light. The driver became agitated and demanded that the father get out of the vehicle.Rudolph said the driver kept reaching for his gun on his hip, so the father decided to drive awayOnce he drove off, Rudolph said the shooter opened fire and hit the back of their vehicle twice."He didn't hear the gun sounds because he's hard of hearing. He didn't hear the gun sounds, but he heard his babies crying in the backseat," said Rudolph. "Brandon started to slump over. (Brandon's father) grabbed his son and raised up his shirt as he was driving. He saw all of the blood pouring out of his chest and drove to the nearest store for help."The mother has a message for the gunman who fled the scene."Just turn yourself in. I mean, take responsibility for your actions," said Rudolph. "You did it. Now take responsibility for your actions. Don't walk away. Don't hide. You did it."Anyone with information about the gunman is asked to contact the Houston Police Department's Major Assault and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.