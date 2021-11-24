thanksgiving

Here's why you may want to add an extra hour to your travel time if you're headed to Bush Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Expect a busy day at Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday as people rush to get out of town for Thanksgiving.

The best advice if you're flying out is to get to the airport early.



TSA officials say travel this week is back to the levels seen before the pandemic, so that means a lot of people flying, and that can cause delays.

If you're heading out of Bush, there is ongoing construction around the airport, creating another issue that will cause slowdowns if you are not prepared for them. In fact, passengers should add an extra hour to their travel time because of the work happening around the airport.

But there is some good news.

The TSA does not believe there will be issues with staffing.

The agency says more than 90 percent of its employees met the vaccination deadline, but with millions of Americans flying this week, you'll still want to arrive to the airport early.

"The best thing you can do for yourself is go into the situation preparing to wait, bring a snack, and again, give the agents you are dealing with a little bit of grace because they are dealing with a tremendous amount of pressure right now," said Willis Orlando with Scott's Cheap Flights.

"If you are one of those people that used to show up like I did, 30 or 45 minutes before a flight on a domestic flight and skirted through security, don't count on this this time around. Get there two hours before a domestic flight, two and a half hours or three hours before an international flight," Orlando advised.

Also, don't forget your mask. It will be required in the building and on the plane.



