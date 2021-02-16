Impeachment

Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since Senate impeachment trial acquittal

The former president gave a thumbs-up from his motorcade as supporters cheered him on Presidents Day.
By Michelle Stoddart & Will Steakin
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday made his first public appearance since his Senate acquittal over the weekend, greeting supporters from his motorcade as he passed them by in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He gave his trademark thumbs-up to cheering supporters waving Trump flags and one holding a "Happy Presidents' Day" sign.

It was one of just a few public sightings of Trump off the golf course since he left the White House and relocated to his new home state on Jan. 20.

The small gathering of what appeared to be a few hundred Trump supporters was live-streamed by the pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Organizers billed the event as the "Presidents' Day "Peaceful and Patriotic" Pro-Trump Rally," an apparent reference to Trump's words at the end of his Jan. 6 rally just ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his impeachment trial

