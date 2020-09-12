Pres. Trump supporters hosting boat parade on Lake Houston Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Donald Trump's supporters are hosting a boat parade in Lake Houston on Saturday.

More than 500 people responded to a Facebook event titled, "Lake Houston Boat Parade Big T 2020 Trump Support," asking participants to decorate boats in "red, white and blue for 2020."

The event is set to begin at 2 p.m., but participants are expected to start registering for the event at 11:15 a.m. at the Lake Houston Brewery.

The boat parade comes just one week after five boats sank at Lake Travis just outside of Austin shortly after the parade started.

RELATED: 5 boats sink and 15 calls of distress reported during Trump Boat Parade

A total of 15 boaters reported distress to police while in the water.

The reasons for calling included boats taking on water, stalled engines and capsized boats. Three additional reports of boats taking on water were also called in from a local towing company.

The video in the post is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texashoustonboatsparadeboatingpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
2 children among 4 injured in W. Harris Co. crash
Road rage shooting injures mother with child in car
Naya Rivera death: Report finds prescription drugs, alcohol in system
Girl with disability takes learning challenges with positivity
TD No. 19 forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane
Rockets' Danuel House Jr. out for season after violation
Show More
Back to school at Houston ISD falls short of an 'A'
Body cam footage released after fatal HPD involved-shooting
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Prosecutor says fan got what he deserved with 4 years in prison
7 schools among HISD facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News