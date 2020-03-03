Truck plunges into Plum Creek as passengers escape

By
LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men are expected to be okay after they managed to escape from their car as it was going into a creek.

Houston police told ABC13's Courtney Fischer that the victims were on Highway 225 when they swerved in order to avoid a minor accident. As they were swerving, they were hit by another driver who sent their Chevy off the road, rolling into Plum Creek.



A police sergeant said the driver and passenger managed to jump out moments before the Chevy rolled into the creek.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
water rescuecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
92-year-old Alzheimer's patient mauled by dog at Tomball facility
Rice University cancels international travel over COVID-19 fears
Man arrested in deadly I-10 shooting: 'I made global news'
COVID-19 outbreak changes Galveston-based cruise's course
What to know about the risk for strong storms expected Wednesday morning
JJ Watt and family show off acting chops in Subway ad
Suspect charged in connection with deadly 2018 robbery shooting
Show More
Good Samaritan becomes victim when boys steal car
At least 19 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
What to know to vote in the 2020 Texas Primary Elections
Coronavirus concerns: Staying healthy at the Rodeo
Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
More TOP STORIES News