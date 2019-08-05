Truck driver killed when car carrier flipped west of Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck driver died when the car transport went off the road and flipped, spilling vehicles into the ditch.The accident happened Monday afternoon west of Tomball, on FM 2920 near Hagar Road.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the commercial truck was hauling five cars at the time. The driver veered to the left, striking another SUV and going off the roadway.Three of the vehicles on the car mover shifted, causing the truck to land on its side. The front cab also rolled.The truck driver died at the scene.Life Flight was called to the scene of the accident. No details of any other injuries are available.