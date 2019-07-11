Dive team retrieves truck and trailer submerged at Galveston boat ramp

GALVESTON, Texas -- Someone backing up their truck and boat trailer went a little too far and ended up sinking both vehicles in Galveston Bay Wednesday.The Galveston police dive team had to be called out to Jamail Bay Park on 61st Street to retrieve the Ford F-150 and boat trailer.The truck and trailer went under water while the boat was safely tied to the dock.Galveston police said no one was hurt in the incident.