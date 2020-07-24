Weather

Houston emergency crews prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna

By Roxanne Bustamante
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston's Office of Emergency Management is turning its plans into action ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna this weekend.

Crews tested its hurricane preparedness plans this week. This year, it includes evacuation procedures and setting up a public shelter while following the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines and health screenings.

Nickea Bradley, Houston's Emergency Management Coordinator said, while her team does not anticipate an evacuation this weekend, they are prepared for every scenario.

"I'd rather be over prepared," Bradley said. "I'd rather that we stood up our emergency operations center and didn't need it, than to scramble at the last minute to get there. I think we are all very cautious. I think Harvey is very prevalent in everybody's mind still."

Bradley urges the community to stay home if possible this weekend. Emergency crews believe street flooding may be an issue following Hanna, even though the direct impact is expected to be felt far to the south of the region.



Bradley said if you have to travel, take a look at this map, before you head out the door. It shows the flood prone streets in the area, closures and road conditions.

She encourages people to be prepared ahead of the storm. Pack masks in your waterproof emergency kit, register on alerthouston.org, have an evacuation plan and stay informed.

"Be prepared instead of waiting for something to happen," Bradley said.



For more information on hurricane preparedness, click here.
