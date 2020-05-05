DPS trooper and deputy injured in Brazoria County house fire rescue

Brazoria Co. Sheriff’s Deputy and a DPS trooper injured while saving a woman from a house fire near Pearland.#abc13 pic.twitter.com/NoH4B0NFTW — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 5, 2020

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy from Brazoria County and a DPS trooper are recovering from injures after saving a woman from a house fire.Authorities say the fire started just before midnight in the garage area of the home off of Abbeywood Drive.There were three people inside the house when the alarm system alerted them to the fire.The father and college-age son were able to get out of the home, but the mother was trapped.Apparently, the fire was blocking her exit to the home. The house also has security screens that she could not open because they need electricity to operate and by this time, the power was out.Authorities say two of the responding officers managed to cut trough the screen, and one went inside the home to get the woman to safety.Officials say one of those rescuers is a Brazoria County deputy, and the other a DPS trooper. Both were taken to the hospital, but we do not know the extent of their injuries.The family is now staying with a neighbor.