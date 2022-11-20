1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in N. Houston that stemmed from possible robbery, HPD says

According to HPD, the three people who were shot were inside a car in the complex's parking lot. There is an investigation as to what exactly led to the shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating what they believe was a robbery that resulted in a triple shooting in north Houston on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened outside Northline Point Apartments on Northline Drive and East Little York.

According to HPD, three people were shot inside a car in the complex's parking lot. The driver of the car was pronounced dead after a witness in the complex, who heard the shots, found them and started chest compressions.

"If there was a chance that I could save his life, I was going to try and save his life, you know," the witness said. "It didn't even matter if they came back. I was already. I already had him on the ground. I was doing chest compressions."

The other two gunshot victims ran across the street to a local taqueria.

When police arrived at the scene, the two victims were found with an AK-47 rifle that allegedly belonged to the driver of the car who died, police said.

At this time, police have said there are four possible suspects who are described as juveniles.

According to HPD, one of the suspects may have gone to Harris Health Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital in the medical center to treat a gunshot wound to the hand.

