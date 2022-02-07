Boil water notice in effect for Trinity County residents caused by mechanical problems

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Westwood Shores MUD water system has issued a precautionary boil water notice in Trinity County due to a water outage in their system caused by mechanical problems.In a press release, county officials warned all residents to boil their water prior to drinking it."To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumptionpurposes," the release stated.A boil water advisory can be issued under a number of circumstances from natural disasters, like in the aftermath of hurricanes and winter storms, to sudden emergencies like a water main break.The notices are issued when an area's water is, or could be, contaminated with bacteria that could make you sick.Boiling kills disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.You'll want to boil water before you do anything that involves human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth.If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Westwood Shores, at their 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.