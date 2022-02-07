boil water advisory

Boil water notice in effect for Trinity County residents caused by mechanical problems

EMBED <>More Videos

Do's and don'ts of boil water notices

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Westwood Shores MUD water system has issued a precautionary boil water notice in Trinity County due to a water outage in their system caused by mechanical problems.

The video above is from a previous story.

In a press release, county officials warned all residents to boil their water prior to drinking it.

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption
purposes," the release stated.

If you ever come under a boil water notice where you live, here is some additional information to know.

A boil water advisory can be issued under a number of circumstances from natural disasters, like in the aftermath of hurricanes and winter storms, to sudden emergencies like a water main break.

The notices are issued when an area's water is, or could be, contaminated with bacteria that could make you sick.

Boiling kills disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria and parasites.

You'll want to boil water before you do anything that involves human consumption, such as drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Westwood Shores, at their 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrinity countyboil orderboil water advisory
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Boil water notice lifted for Texas City residents
Boil water notice in effect for Texas City residents
Some La Marque residents under boil water notice starting at 9 a.m.
Boil water notice lifted for Lake Jackson residents after low pressure
TOP STORIES
Lovie Smith named new head coach for the Houston Texans
Robbery suspect fatally shot by HPD officers in north Houston
Valero Refinery flare putting off thick smoke in southeast Houston
Why Houstonians should watch for Pterygia, an eye condition
Innocent driver hit and killed by chase suspect, HPD says
En Español: Policias disparan fatalmente a sospechoso de robo
Chilly start to Tuesday... warming trend through the week
Show More
Man killed by alleged DWI driver who ran red light in Katy
New IKE digital display helps you navigate downtown Houston
11th graders take top honors at 2022 Rodeo School Art Awards
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
En Español: ¿Qué es el cinturón de pterigión?
More TOP STORIES News