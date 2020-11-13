Society

Houston rapper Travis Scott releases collaboration sneakers with PlayStation to promote new PS5

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston rapper Travis Scott was a top Google search Friday because of his new shoes.

Scott teamed up with Sony to create the new Nike Dunk Low Cactus Jack X PlayStation sneakers.

Sony launched their brand new console, the PlayStation 5 on Thursday, causing many retailers to experience site issues due to high traffic.

Scott posted on Instagram calling the collaboration "TS5," like "PS5."



So why are the shoes such a big talking point online? Well, besides the fact that Scott's launches are historically highly sought after, this one is particularly rare.

The only way you can get your hands on a pair of TS5's is by entering a raffle on Scott's webstore.



Only five winners will be selected.

PlayStation confirms there are more surprises in the works between the two.



