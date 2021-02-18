yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon returns

FRESNO, Calif. -- Yosemite National Park's natural "firefall" phenomenon over the Horsetail Fall has officially returned.

Raj Pillai captured these images of what looks like a river of fire at Horsetail Fall, which flows over the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley.

The beautiful sight doesn't last for long and the waterfall plunges about 1,500 feet.

The National Park Service says the window for the 2021 "firefall" is February 12 through February 24.

Restrictions to parking, visitor access and traffic are currently in effect from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm Click here for more details.

RELATED: Photographer captures black bear in Yosemite National Park snow
EMBED More News Videos

Officials believe this bear was making a last push to build fat ahead of the hibernation season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelyosemite national parkyosemite national park
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Video shows rare sight of bear singing at Yosemite National Park
A museum dedicated to Yosemite climbing is opening
Camp in style and safely near Yosemite National Park
Yosemite Park's wastewater tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'It was a mistake' - Ted Cruz tells ABC13 of Cancun trip
Some call for Cruz to resign after taking trip in weather crisis
Hard freeze is on the way for tonight
Who pays for repairs if cold weather caused pipes to burst?
Power restoration appears to improve for some customers
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
Power generation no longer issue with outages, Abbott says
Show More
Houston Food Bank working to provide for families after winter storm
Some Houstonians still without power
CenterPoint says those $200K bills were sent by mistake
Texas energy provider to customers: Please leave us
Galveston mayor talks destruction from winter storm
More TOP STORIES News