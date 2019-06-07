'She travels all the time': Woman dies after 13-hour overseas flight to Dubai

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5254089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston-bound passenger dies during flight from Germany

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 40-year-old Chicago woman described as healthy and vibrant suddenly lost her life minutes after her plane landed in Dubai.Though it's unclear what exactly caused Brandi Hodges to die, her cousin, who lives in Houston, said she was in good health and has traveled abroad before."My sister called me at approximately 1:30 this morning," said Gloria Ray-Banks.Instead of sharing the good news that the plane had arrived safely in Dubai, Banks said her sister had devastating news."She called and started crying hysterically and I said, 'What's wrong?'" Banks recalled.Hodges was aboard an Emirates flight from New York to Dubai with Banks' sister.When the plane landed, Hodges began complaining that she didn't feel well as they walked off the aircraft."So they sat down, and Brandi fainted," recalled Banks. "So then, my sister went and got one of the flight attendants."That's when Hodges woke back up, and was given oxygen and ice only for her to faint again shortly after.Paramedics loaded Hodges into an ambulance and Banks' sister said they never actually left the airport."After so many minutes and they didn't pull off, my sister looked back to see why they had not left. Brandi wasn't back there," said Banks.Hodges had been taken to a medical room inside the airport where paramedics used an automated external defibrillator to try and revive her, but were unsuccessful.Banks said it's going to cost about $6,000 to get Hodges' body back to the United States.She said the process is on hold due to the holy holiday Eid al-Fitr that has closed a lot of businesses in Dubai.It won't be until Sunday when businesses begin to open back up.Emirates Airlines issued the follolwing statement: "Emirates can confirm that ground staff in Dubai contacted medical emergency services at Dubai Airport (DXB) to assist a passenger disembarking from EK204 on 06 June. The passenger unfortunately passed away. Emirates offers its condolences to the passenger's family and is providing them with assistance."