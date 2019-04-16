Houston-bound passenger dies during flight from Germany

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A passenger on board a Houston-bound flight from Germany died at some point during the nearly 11-hour journey Tuesday.George Bush Intercontinental Airport officials received a call regarding the passenger's passing around 1:30 p.m., according to a Houston Airports spokesman.Houston Fire Department and law enforcement were called to the airliner involved.The cause of the death and the passenger's gender was not immediately disclosed.A Lufthansa representative added the flight affected was LH440, an Airbus 380-800 aircraft that originated from Frankfurt. The airline's spokeswoman said in a statement:According to the airline's website, the flight departed Germany at 10:03 a.m. Frankfurt time. It was scheduled for a 1:50 p.m. CT arrival at Terminal D.The total number of people on board is not immediately known, but this aircraft has a seating capacity of 509 passengers, according to Lufthansa.