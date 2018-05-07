HOUSTON, Texas --The developers of Texas' high-speed train have struck a deal with Amtrak that will allow passengers to use Amtrak's reservation system to buy tickets.
Texas Central will also offer a convenient transfer service connecting riders between Amtrak passenger stations and the high-speed train stations in Dallas and Houston.
Amtrak has not offered service between Dallas and Houston since 1995, when a leg of the Chicago-to-San Antonio/Los Angeles Texas Eagle route was discontinued.
