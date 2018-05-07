TRAVEL

Houston-to-Dallas high-speed train partners up with Amtrak to fill gaps

The Texas bullet train and Amtrak have announced more connections for passengers.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The developers of Texas' high-speed train have struck a deal with Amtrak that will allow passengers to use Amtrak's reservation system to buy tickets.

Texas Central will also offer a convenient transfer service connecting riders between Amtrak passenger stations and the high-speed train stations in Dallas and Houston.

Amtrak has not offered service between Dallas and Houston since 1995, when a leg of the Chicago-to-San Antonio/Los Angeles Texas Eagle route was discontinued.

