Eyewitness News Road Trippers Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia ventured all the way to West Texas for their latest segment.Marfa isn't the kind of place you come by accident. It's not really on the way to anything."Come out and don't plan so much so that you can end up getting where you're supposed to be and meeting who you're supposed to meet,' said Marfa resident David Sleeper. "Let the serendipity take over."Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, and James Dean all lived at the famous Paisano Hotel in 1955 while shooting the movie "Giant.""Elizabeth Taylor was in her early 20s. She had just had her first child and James Dean was here, as well," said hotel manager Vicki Barge. "This one was his last film. He died while it was still in editing."Then, there are the Marfa Lights.Nobody really knows what they are, but with a little luck, serendipity just might find you!"Houston has no idea what's out here," laughed Mary Jane Stubbs, who was visiting from Houston.