TRAVEL

September may be the best time to book holiday travel

EMBED </>More Videos

The temperatures are still in the 90s, but some experts think it's not too early to plan your holiday travel.

By
The temperatures are still in the 90s, but some experts think it's not too early to plan your holiday travel.

Google's travel team has new data showing September as possibly the best time to find cheap flights for Thanksgiving.

Regardless of the destination, Google said airfare is likely to go up 75 days before departure and again 35 days before departure.

If you wait to book your trip until October, experts said you're likely to see a 95 percent increase.

If you wait even longer and book a flight in November, you can expect another 30 percent on top of that.

However, not all travel experts agree.

Travel website "Hipmunk" said the first week of October is the best time to book for Thanksgiving.

To save even more money, experts recommend flying on Thanksgiving Day and not returning on the day after Thanksgiving.

If you can delay your trip and stay until midweek you'll save even more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelholiday travelair traveltraveltravel tipsgoogleholidaythanksgiving
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays flight
Traveling for Labor Day? Here's what to expect in Houston
World's quirkiest hotels named by TripAdvisor
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
More Travel
Top Stories
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Gang took turns 'hacking' man to death with machete: Police
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
'American Idol' hopefuls audition for chance to be a star
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Show More
19 people trapped upside down on malfunctioning carnival ride
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Signs with lyrics of Houston rappers popping up across town
New program helps low, moderate-income buyers afford homes
Pink eye on the rise now that students are back at school
More News