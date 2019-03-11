Travel

Party with Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled on a cruise this summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khalid will be headlining an adults-only cruise this summer.

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) -- Ready to feel just like a "rockstar?" Grab your "Money" because this cruise is a "No Brainer."

Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled will be headlining an adults-only cruise this summer.

The Days of Summer Cruise Fest will take place on the Carnival Victory. This cruise is so adults-only even the ship is 21, but passengers only have to be 18.

While on board the Carnival Victory, guests can enjoy a world-class spa, casino, 24-hour dining, and drinks at one of the vessel's six bars, including a tequila bar and a station where you pour your own beer.

The music festival will set sail on June 28 from Miami to two different locations in the Bahamas before returning to Florida on July 1.

While Cardi B, Post Malone and DJ Khaled are confirmed, more acts may be added to the lineup.



So how many money moves do you have to make for this cruise? An interior cabin with four people starts at $1,062.50 per person. A suite for only two people will cost at least $3,500 per person.

When guests aren't singing along to Psycho, additional amenities include mini golf, mixology competitions, a jogging track, dive-in movies, a waterslide and several pools. For an extra fee, guests can visit the on-board Build-a-Bear Workshop, the salon, the spa, and the video arcade.

RELATED:
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Golden Girls fans are getting the chance to dive into the eighties sitcom during a five night cruise.


Cardi B pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston and in 'Please Me' video

EMBED More News Videos

"Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for please me," she said.


No kids allowed: New cruise ship will offer luxurious adults-only getaway
EMBED More News Videos

New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises


More Magic! Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for 10 more years
EMBED More News Videos

Disney cruise lines agrees to sail out of Galveston for at least 10 more years.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelfloridafestivalcardi bentertainmentmusic newsus worldcarnivalcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy dies in apartment fire, babysitter hospitalized
Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City donut shop goes viral
United plane engine catches fire before safely landing at IAH
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in bag
Mickey Mouse stuffed toy stolen from piano store in California
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
Show More
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Sons put up billboard urging people to wish dad 'Happy Birthday'
3 people injured in drive-by shooting in SE Houston: deputies
Fiancé mourns loss of clerk fatally shot during robbery
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man steals stuffed Mickey doll from piano store
More TOP STORIES News