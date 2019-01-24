New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises

Get ready to cruise like a rock star aboard Virgin Voyages' first ship!The company says it will be opening its adults-only liner in 2020.The ship will be called the "Scarlet Lady" and will depart Miami for the Caribbean, and future itineraries will include trips to Cuba.The boat will only be open to travelers who are 18 and up, and will offer "grown-up" on-board amenities like a tattoo parlor, luxurious spa, and a blow-dry bar.Guests will also enjoy complimentary meals from a variety of restaurants, such as Wake, a steak and seafood eatery, and Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant.The ship is equipped with 78 luxury suites, a food hall, a 24-hour diner, a pizza joint and a test kitchen.Virgin Voyages will open for bookings on Valentine's Day.