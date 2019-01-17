TRAVEL

More Magic! Disney cruises will sail from Galveston for 10 more years

Disney cruise lines agrees to sail out of Galveston for at least 10 more years.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Disney magic isn't leaving Galveston any time soon and more is on the way!

The Port of Galveston announced it has finalized a new agreement with Disney Cruise Line extending their partnership an additional 10 years.

The new agreement outlines plans for a shared cruise terminal that will accommodate a ship equal to or larger than the Disney Magic/Disney Wonder class of vessel.

The Port of Galveston projects Disney will nearly double its sailings. Disney Cruise Line has orders on the books for three new cruise ships.

"Our guests have loved visiting Galveston and setting sail from this historic port to the western Caribbean, Key West and the Bahamas," said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Signature Experiences and Disney Cruise Line. "As we plan to expand our fleet and introduce new experiences and entertainment aboard our ships, we couldn't be more excited to extend our commitment with the Port of Galveston."
