Packing for a flight that has strict baggage restrictions can be tricky, but a man in England managed to outsmart one airline.
Lee Cimino says he was frustrated with Ryanair's new carry on restrictions and fees.
To combat his frustrations, he took an old coat to a tailor to modify the lining so that it may hold a small suitcase worth of belongings.
Cimino tested out the new coat on a flight from Manchester to Belfast last Friday
He successfully made it to his destination.
There is no word on if he's planning to make more.
