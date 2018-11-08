TRAVEL

Man customizes coat to avoid airline baggage fees

EMBED </>More Videos

Man customizes coat to avoid airline fees. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 8, 2018.

Packing for a flight that has strict baggage restrictions can be tricky, but a man in England managed to outsmart one airline.

Lee Cimino says he was frustrated with Ryanair's new carry on restrictions and fees.

To combat his frustrations, he took an old coat to a tailor to modify the lining so that it may hold a small suitcase worth of belongings.

Cimino tested out the new coat on a flight from Manchester to Belfast last Friday

He successfully made it to his destination.

There is no word on if he's planning to make more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairline industryairline feeu.s. & worldengland
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: The Lost Pines in Bastrop
SPONSORED: Texas Road Trippers with Steve & Pooja
Hungover baggage handler gets trapped in cargo hold during flight
SPONSORED: Road Trippers: Ren Fest
More Travel
Top Stories
13 dead including gunman in California nightclub shooting
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
WEEKEND TRAFFIC: Brace yourself for West Loop shut down
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
69-year-old man asks court to make him 49
Judge not in court day after releasing juvenile defendants
15-year-old on ATV sparks police chase on Eastex Freeway
Liberty volunteer firefighter accused of sexually abusing child
Driver charged in death of actress toddler kills herself
More News