Katy residents witness spectacular glacial bridge collapse in Alaska

ALASKA (KTRK) -- Two Katy area residents got to witness one of nature's wonders, but it wasn't without a scare.
Andrew Hooper, Josh Bastyr and their wives and children are year-round travelers.
Andrew and Josh were both on kayaks watching the glacial bridge at Spencer Glacier, which is 60 miles south of Anchorage, when it collapsed into the water sending a tidal wave towards them.
"What started as a peaceful glacier exploration at Spencer Glacier quickly turned into the biggest adrenaline rush of our lives. We are so grateful to be alive and in total awe of the power of nature and that we got to witness this massive calving from Spencer Glacier," wrote Hooper on their family's Facebook page "Home with the Hoopers."
