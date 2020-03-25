Travel

Inside the Houston-bound Southwest flight that flew with 11 passengers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Kurt Browning sits in an empty Hobby Airport terminal, waiting for his flight home to Tampa, Florida.

"I've never seen it like this before," says Browning.

Browning spoke with ABC13 this afternoon via Facetime while waiting for his flight. He described how empty the airport was.

"If you can see across the tarmac, you see the gates are empty. There are no airplanes. It's just weird. It's bizarre. I've never experienced an airport like this before," he said.

Browning flew into Hobby Airport Wednesday morning with his two granddaughters, Ansley and Emerson. He says they were three of only 11 people on their Southwest Airlines flight.

"It was almost like being on a private plane," says Browning.

He says typically his flight between Tampa and Houston is packed.

Airlines are one of the hardest hit industries because of the coronavirus. Many of them are cutting back flights, leading to empty seats and airport terminals.

Browning wonders, "How long can we sustain this? How long can airlines sustain having 11 people on an airplane?"

One thing Browning noticed was how clean the airplane and airports were. He believes officials and staff members are doing everything they can to keep passengers safe and healthy.

He's flying back to Tampa, on what's expected to be another lonely flight.

"It's just a bizarre thing to walk into an empty airport and board an empty airplane," says Browning.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonfloridahobby airportu.s. & worldairlinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreaksouthwest airlinescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas quarantine order includes people driving from Louisiana
Fort Bend County to open 1st free coronavirus testing site
Houston-area COVID-19 crisis: 10 deaths and nearly 1,000 cases
How long will it really take to get your stimulus check?
Salvation Army trailer used to feed hundreds stolen
MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota
Today brings humidity, but you'll get a change tomorrow
Show More
Wall Street pushes higher, led by surging health care stocks
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Money set aside for employees at Houston restaurant stolen
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News