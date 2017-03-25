Fortunately for you, you can fill your tank and feed your hunger at the popular gas station chain.
During a recent stop, Eyewitness News had eyes as big as our stomachs as we looked at all the possible snacks and meals you can order.
There is literally something for everyone:
- Carnivores will find jerky, barbecue, and big sandwiches.
- Vegetarians and vegans can get fresh fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts and salads.
- Chocoholics and people with a sweet tooth can get their sugar fix.
Top 8 greatest Buc-ee's menu items
While we consumed our fill of Buc-ee's vast selection, there were eight items that came out on top. Some are tried and true, but others are new:
- Pastrami Ruben: Generous helpings of juicy pastrami are wedged in between a toasted pretzel bun, and dressed with Pepper Jack cheese, savory bacon, hand crafted mustard, sauerkraut and french fried onion chips. We were sad when it was gone.
- Chicken Fajita Mammoth Taco: Nothing can prepare you for how big this is. Grilled chicken fajitas, cheese, rice, beans and pico de gallo collide for a Tex-Mex celebration in your mouth. Delicious.
- Texas Cheesesteak Burrito: It's the Philly favorite, wrapped in a tortilla with two types of beef. Tender beef fajitas and roast beef are dressed with grilled onions, peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, and an out of this world jalapeno mayonnaise.
- Fish Taco: A real sea change for gas station food! Cod, shredded cabbage, creamy avocado cilantro sauce, pico de gallo, and a lime wedge. So good.
- The Texan Hot Dog: This one comes with this caveat--it's good, but not good to eat in a moving vehicle. This is a juicy hot dog with a Frito Pie dumped on top. Very messy, but oh so good.
- Beaver Nuggets: They are a little like Kellogg's Corn Pops. A very addicting, sweet and crunchy dessert.
- Fudge: Buc-ee's has some of the best fudge in Texas. This is a must buy for chocolate lovers.
- Mint Chocolate Swirl Fudge: This is the original fudge's prettier brown and green sister! Tastes like Andes mints!
RELATED STORIES: BUC-EE'S
10 ways Buc-ee's is a Texas traveler's friend
Buc-ee's aims to open world's longest car wash
RELATED: Buc-ee's named best rest stop in America
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff