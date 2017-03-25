Carnivores will find jerky, barbecue, and big sandwiches.

Vegetarians and vegans can get fresh fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts and salads.

Chocoholics and people with a sweet tooth can get their sugar fix.

Pastrami Ruben: Generous helpings of juicy pastrami are wedged in between a toasted pretzel bun, and dressed with Pepper Jack cheese, savory bacon, hand crafted mustard, sauerkraut and french fried onion chips. We were sad when it was gone.

Chicken Fajita Mammoth Taco: Nothing can prepare you for how big this is. Grilled chicken fajitas, cheese, rice, beans and pico de gallo collide for a Tex-Mex celebration in your mouth. Delicious.

Texas Cheesesteak Burrito: It's the Philly favorite, wrapped in a tortilla with two types of beef. Tender beef fajitas and roast beef are dressed with grilled onions, peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, and an out of this world jalapeno mayonnaise.

Fish Taco: A real sea change for gas station food! Cod, shredded cabbage, creamy avocado cilantro sauce, pico de gallo, and a lime wedge. So good.

The Texan Hot Dog: This one comes with this caveat--it's good, but not good to eat in a moving vehicle. This is a juicy hot dog with a Frito Pie dumped on top. Very messy, but oh so good.

Beaver Nuggets: They are a little like Kellogg's Corn Pops. A very addicting, sweet and crunchy dessert.

Fudge: Buc-ee's has some of the best fudge in Texas. This is a must buy for chocolate lovers.

Mint Chocolate Swirl Fudge: This is the original fudge's prettier brown and green sister! Tastes like Andes mints!

If you are traveling across Texas, two things are certain: at some point you'll be hungry and you'll likely come across a Buc-ee's station.Fortunately for you, you can fill your tank and feed your hunger at the popular gas station chain.During a recent stop, Eyewitness News had eyes as big as our stomachs as we looked at all the possible snacks and meals you can order.While we consumed our fill of Buc-ee's vast selection, there were eight items that came out on top. Some are tried and true, but others are new: