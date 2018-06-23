TRAVEL

Atlantic City Hard Rock installs giant guitar with giant mistake

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
The soon-to-open Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City had to work quickly to fix a misspelling on a 30-foot-tall guitar installed this week.

The sign, modeled after a Gibson Les Paul guitar, was put up Thursday morning without officials noticing the word "rhythm" was misspelled on the rhythm and treble switch. It included the letter "E." The guitar is one of two expected to go up at the new resort, with the second slated for installation Saturday at the resort's entrance.

Hard Rock officials say the typo was corrected Thursday afternoon by removing the extra vinyl letter.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will open at noon on June 28 the same day as the new Ocean Resort Casino.
