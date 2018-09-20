A Delta Airlines flight was met by firefighters after it landed in New York City with smoking brakes.The 767-300 plane had just landed at around 6 a.m. at JFK International Airport when the smoke condition was reported.Delta Flight 472 was traveling from Sao Paulo, Brazil.Port Authority firefighters responded and started to spray water onto the landing gear under the right wing.No one was hurt. The plane is expected to continue on to the gate.Delta released a statement saying, "Delta flight 472 operating from Sao Paulo to New York (JFK) landed safely, and was towed to the gate due to a potential mechanical issue. Customers deplaned normally. The safety of Delta's customers and employees is always our top priority."