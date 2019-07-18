Travel

Comic Con-bound passengers surprised with free Nintendo Switch consoles

DALLAS, Texas -- Southwest Airlines passengers boarding their flight at a Dallas airport were given a very on-theme surprise before flying to San Diego Comic-Con Wednesday.

Southwest teamed up with Nintendo to give passengers a free Nintendo Switch and a copy of its new game, Mario Maker 2, ahead of the convention.



Lauren Moore, a panelist at this year's Comic-Con, posted on Twitter and said her flight agent was wearing a Mario Maker hat and "said there was a surprise in store."



They later revealed that everyone on board would get their own console, much to the delight of passengers.

