Comic Con-bound passengers surprised with free Nintendo Switch consoles

Waiting for our @SouthwestAir flight to #SDCC! Our agent is wearing a Mario Maker hat and said there was a surprise in store 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/bmFQvzgOdS — Lauren 🎤hosting @ Comic-Con (@LaurMoor) July 17, 2019

DALLAS, Texas -- Southwest Airlines passengers boarding their flight at a Dallas airport were given a very on-theme surprise before flying to San Diego Comic-Con Wednesday.Southwest teamed up with Nintendo to give passengers a free Nintendo Switch and a copy of its new game, Mario Maker 2, ahead of the convention.Lauren Moore, a panelist at this year's Comic-Con, posted on Twitter and said her flight agent was wearing a Mario Maker hat and "said there was a surprise in store."They later revealed that everyone on board would get their own console, much to the delight of passengers.