Comic Con-bound passengers surprised with free Nintendo Switch consoles

Southwest teamed up with Nintendo to give passengers a free Nintendo Switch and a copy of its new game, Mario Maker 2, ahead of the convention.
July 17, 2019
Lauren Moore, a panelist at this year's Comic-Con, posted on Twitter and said her flight agent was wearing a Mario Maker hat and "said there was a surprise in store."
Waiting for our @SouthwestAir flight to #SDCC! Our agent is wearing a Mario Maker hat and said there was a surprise in store 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/bmFQvzgOdS— Lauren 🎤hosting @ Comic-Con (@LaurMoor) July 17, 2019
They later revealed that everyone on board would get their own console, much to the delight of passengers.
EVERYONE ON THIS FLIGHT JUST GOT A NINTENDO SWITCH!!! @NintendoAmerica @SouthwestAir #SouthwestxNintendo pic.twitter.com/mUlryf4Kkv— Lauren 🎤hosting @ Comic-Con (@LaurMoor) July 17, 2019