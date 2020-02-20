viral video

Viral video shows train smash into trucker who just avoided car crash

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A dump truck was captured on camera avoiding hitting a car stopped at a Tomball area railroad crossing only to get clipped by a passing train.

The crazy video was recorded from a vehicle's dashboard camera Wednesday morning near Hufsmith Kuykendahl and Kuykendahl roads.

The video, which has over 18,000 views on Facebook, shows a white vehicle in the far right lane approaching a traffic light that turns yellow and then red. At that moment, the arms of a railroad crossing just yards away lower, indicating an oncoming train.

The white vehicle stops past the light but before the railroad crossing.

Just seconds later, the truck also drives into the intersection but veers off the roadway to avoid hitting the back of the car.

The truck also avoided hitting a power pole before its cab rests on the tracks.

The truck's driver tries to put it in reverse as a train gains speed toward the vehicle.

Knowing there was no way to back the truck up, the driver appears to escape his cab, running away just as the train blows through.

The Facebook post with the video said no one was injured in this eye-catching close call.

SEE ALSO: Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station
EMBED More News Videos

A Michigan man decided to test out his new tires by speeding around some gas pumps and lost control, slamming his pickup fully into a gas station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballviral videotrain crashcaught on videoaccidentcaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Houston flight attendant sings to help nervous passengers
Humble ISD teacher connects with students on TikTok
TikTok challenge shines light on South Asian community during COVID-19 pandemic
This Bellaire High School teacher has some mad TikTok skills!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News