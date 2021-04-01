HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A train passing through Washington Heights crashed into a semi-truck Thursday afternoon, causing traffic delays.
This is happening near Roy Street just west of Shepherd Drive. If you are driving in the area, you will want to take a different route.
It's unclear how the accident happened, but Eyewitness News has learned there are no injuries reported.
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Train crashes into semi-truck near Houston Heights, causing traffic delays
TRAIN DERAILMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News