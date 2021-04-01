train derailment

Train crashes into semi-truck near Houston Heights, causing traffic delays

Train crashes into semi-truck near Houston Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A train passing through Washington Heights crashed into a semi-truck Thursday afternoon, causing traffic delays.

This is happening near Roy Street just west of Shepherd Drive. If you are driving in the area, you will want to take a different route.

It's unclear how the accident happened, but Eyewitness News has learned there are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
