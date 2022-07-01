train accident

Investigation underway after 9 railroad cars overturn on Clinton Drive in Houston's East End

Streets blocked off after 9 train cars overturn in East End, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some roads in Houston's East End are closed after several train cars overturned, according to Houston Fire Department.

Nine railroad cars overturned at about 2 a.m. on Clinton near Hirsch, but officials said they were all empty so there is no danger to the public.

No injuries were reported, but it is going to take some time for crews to clear the scene. Drivers in the area are advised to find a way around the blocked crossings.

The derailment is under investigation.
