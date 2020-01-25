Traffic

Woman walks away uninjured after tire crashes into her windshield on I-45 S

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman walked away without a scratch after a rare incident on a Houston-area highway.

Erika Chance was driving on I-45 southbound near the Village of Tiki Island exit when a tire flew into her windshield, destroying it.

Shocking photos from the scene show the windshield with a massive hole and extensive damage to the roof of her car.

Chance's father told ABC13 that she leaned far to the left in her car and the tire was able to completely miss her.

A wrecker driver at the scene said the tire was not tied down in the bed of a truck travelling in front of her on the highway.

