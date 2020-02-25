Woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle in 610 West Loop crash

Possible fatal crash working on I-610 West Loop NB at Evergreen has all mainlanes blocked. Seek alternate route. Traffic heavy at the @HOU610at69 interchage as well. pic.twitter.com/c4rB18ZJHB — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 25, 2020

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after she was thrown from a motorcycle on the West Loop on Tuesday.The crash happened around 2:22 p.m. near Evergreen Street. A woman was riding the motorcycle when she slammed into a vehicle stopped in heavy traffic, according to Bellaire's police chiefThe woman was wearing a helmet, according to the chief.In SkyEye video from above the scene, police were seen investigating the crash. Scattered debris could also be seen.Drivers on the South Loop heading westbound were diverted onto S. Post Oak during the investigation. The main lanes reopened about three hours later.