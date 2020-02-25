Traffic

Woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle in 610 West Loop crash

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after she was thrown from a motorcycle on the West Loop on Tuesday.



The crash happened around 2:22 p.m. near Evergreen Street. A woman was riding the motorcycle when she slammed into a vehicle stopped in heavy traffic, according to Bellaire's police chief

The woman was wearing a helmet, according to the chief.

WATCH: SkyEye was live over the scene where it appears a motorcycle and a car collided, causing all northbound lanes of West 610 Loop to be closed.



In SkyEye video from above the scene, police were seen investigating the crash. Scattered debris could also be seen.
Drivers on the South Loop heading westbound were diverted onto S. Post Oak during the investigation. The main lanes reopened about three hours later.
