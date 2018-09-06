TRAFFIC

WEEKEND GRIDLOCK: Crews to close 288 to tear down old ramps

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews will close 288 to tear down the old ramps.

By
Get ready for another weekend of gridlock on SH-288. This is the third of three weekends where crews will shut the freeway down.

Two brand new connector ramps opened at the South Loop-288 interchange last month, and now the old ramps are coming down.

The 610 eastbound to 288 northbound connector is now open to traffic, along with the 610 westbound to 288 southbound.

Crews have been hard at work tearing down the old ramps. This weekend, the closures to finish that job will only take place overnight.

If you are traveling in the area, you will want to take the back roads. Almeda is your best bet.

SEE ALSO: Heavy 290 traffic could delay drive to see Aggies take on Clemson on Saturday

EMBED More News Videos

You might be seeing a lot of maroon and white stuck in traffic on Saturday. Here's why.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad repairconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Truck overturns, spills sand on US-59 feeder
Rocks, debris and metal: Dodging hazards on Houston roads
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Heavy 290 traffic could delay drive to see Aggies Saturday
More Traffic
Top Stories
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Rocks, debris and metal: Dodging hazards on Houston roads
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Truck overturns, spills sand on US-59 feeder
Bull loose in NW Harris County sends deputies scrambling
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
Show More
Astros honor college baseball player who died rescuing brother
Woman pistol-whipped while walking dog in W. Houston
Are you overworked? You could win a free trip to Tahiti
Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking
Vanilla Ice aboard Dubai flight with sick passengers
More News