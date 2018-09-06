WEEKEND GRIDLOCK: Crews to close 288 to tear down old ramps

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4157609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You might be seeing a lot of maroon and white stuck in traffic on Saturday. Here's why.

Get ready for another weekend of gridlock on SH-288. This is the third of three weekends where crews will shut the freeway down.Two brand new connector ramps opened at the South Loop-288 interchange last month, and now the old ramps are coming down.The 610 eastbound to 288 northbound connector is now open to traffic, along with the 610 westbound to 288 southbound.Crews have been hard at work tearing down the old ramps. This weekend, the closures to finish that job will only take place overnight.If you are traveling in the area, you will want to take the back roads. Almeda is your best bet.