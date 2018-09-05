Heads up, Aggie fans!If you're planning to drive to College Station to see Texas A&M take on Clemson on Saturday night, you might hit traffic. TxDOT has scheduled major closures on US-290 in both directions throughout much of the weekend.The closures begin Friday at 9 p.m., with a total closure of 290 westbound from Bingle to FM 529, reopening Monday at 5 a.m.The eastbound mainlanes from W. Little York to Hollister will close from Friday at 9 p.m. and reopen Saturday at 9 p.m.Additionally, two mainlanes will be closed from FM 1960 to Beltway 8 from Friday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.Drivers will experience significant closures of the direct connectors between Beltway 8 and 290, specifically Beltway 8 north and southbound direct connectors to US-290 westbound and eastbound.The reward comes on Monday morning when TxDOT contractors are scheduled to open five westbound mainlanes from Pinemont, to W. Little York, marking another milestone achievement in the 290 construction project with mainlanes open all the way to 610.TxDOT says the weekend closures are necessary to safely place road signage along the new lanes.